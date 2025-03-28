Mirwaiz says no Friday prayers in Srinagar’s Jama Masjid

The chief cleric of Kashmir and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said authorities did not permit congregational prayers at Jama Masjid in Srinagar on Friday. He also claimed that he was placed under house detention.

The grand mosque in the city’s Nowhatta locality was closed for prayers on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr on Thursday night as well.

Mirwaiz wrote on X, “After Shab-e-Qadr, Jama Masjid Srinagar continues to remain closed to people and I under house detention, even today on Juma-Tul-Vida, when lakhs of people eagerly await the whole year to offer congregational prayers on this blessed Friday for great reward and blessing from Allah.

“Want to ask the authorities why is this most important centre of Kashmir’s religious identity and affinity repeatedly targeted and people’s fundamental right to religious practice curbed, when tall claims of normalcy are trumpeted every day? Those ruling in people’s name cannot absolve themselves from standing up to address this gross injustice towards Muslims of the valley and the repeated closure of Jama Masjid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, along with hundreds of people, offered the ‘Alvida Namaz’, special prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan month at Hazratbal.

Omar and Farooq extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumatul Vida.

Prayers were offered in mosques across the Union territory with elaborate security arrangements.