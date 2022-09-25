Corruption, lawlessness flourishing in Kerala under left rule: JP Nadda

BJP national President JP Nadda on Sunday took jibe at the LDF government in Kerala saying that corruption and lawlessness are flourishing in Kerala under the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Speaking at a party function in Kottayam on Sunday Nadda alleged that even the state Chief Minister’s office is not aloof from corruption and the gold scam reached the CM’s office.

Highlighting the increasing number of violence in Kerala, he alleged that lawlessness is flourishing under the left rule in the state.

He went on to contend that the LDF government is taking the state towards a debt trap.”The debt of the state almost doubled during the LDF rule”, Nadda added.

Speaking about the welfare programmes being implemented by the NDA government under prime minister Modi, he said crores of people in the country have benefited from the schemes like PM Awaas Yojana,Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Kisan Yojana among others.