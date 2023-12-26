Corridors of power now free from corruption, says VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Tuesday that at present there is an ecosystem where corridors of power are free from corruption and intermediaries, and equality and accountability before law is now a ground reality.

Speaking at the 18th convocation ceremony of Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana’s Rohtak, the vice-president, in an apparent reference to the current government at the Centre, said, “I remember 15 years back, power corridors were infested with powerbrokers liaison agents. Nothing could be transacted without corruption. But the scenario now is that governance corridors have been sanitised of power brokers who leveraged decision making by corrupt extra legal means.”

Noting that honesty, accountability, transparency, and integrity are non-negotiable elements, Dhankhar, without naming anyone, said, “Those who thought no one can reach them are stunned, they are within the reach of the law. High and mighty, all are accountable to the law, and that is the democratic essence. Some people think we are inscrutable by the agency and some think we are beyond the reach of the law, but that scenario has totally collapsed. The law is supreme”.

“You are truly fortunate to find yourself within the nurturing ecosystem of Amrit Kaal. Amrit Kaal is our Gaurav Kaal. You have an ecosystem. What do we get in this ecosystem? The doors to unleashing your boundless energy and fully realising your talent and potential are wide open. India is on rise as never before. And the journey and the progress, I can assure friends, is unstoppable,” he told the students.

The VP said affirmative policies and governance have already provided them with a conducive platform where they can unleash your talent, realize aspirations, and contribute to India’s historic march to ‘Bharat@2047’.

He further said, “Young minds of India are the vanguards of a resurgent Bharat. The achievements of young minds in this country have been nothing short of extraordinary. They have brought about Bharat as the fifth largest economy in the world.”

Bharat will be a ‘Vishvaguru’ there is no doubt about it, added Dhankhar.