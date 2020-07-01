Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Coronavirus situation in the national capital is “under control” citing a reduction in infections as predicted for June.

Briefing media, he said that it was predicted that by 30 June, Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today “we only have 26,000 active cases.”

He also attributed the improvement in the situation to the hard work of the people as well as the administration. “We have been able to control the situation,” Kejriwal said.

The number of Coronavirus cases, detected each day, has also gone down from last week — around 2,500 a day instead of the close to 4,000.

Last month, he had projected an exponential growth in the city’s COVID cases. “We would hit one lakh cases and would require 15,000 beds by June 30,” he had warned.

“There was fear. We have now arranged 15,000 beds in Delhi, but there are only 5,800 people admitted right now. One month ago, there were only 8,500 beds. The number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing,” Kejriwal added.

Although, he asserted that the situation has been improving in Delhi in the last few days, the chief minister warned that “there is no room for complacency” while adding that the virus is “unpredictable”.

“We must continue our efforts with more vigour,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The chief minister further said that the recovery rate is also improving. One month ago, 38 per cent had recovered which has now improved to 68 per cent, he said.

Kejriwal asserted that the death rate has decreased while testing has increased drastically.

“Earlier out of 100 people who were tested, 31 used to be found positive. Now, when we test 100 people, we find only 13 people positive,” he said.

With 87,000 cases, the national capital, is the second worst Coronavirus hit state.

As many as 2,199 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours taking the total to 87,360. The number of fatalities has gone up to 2,742 with 62 more deaths reported in a single day.

The AAP government had earlier said that it was expecting 5.5 lakh cases by July 31.

“By 15 June, there will be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. By 30 June, we will reach 1 lakh cases and 15,000 beds will be required. By 15 July, there will be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed. By 31 July, 5.5 lakh cases are expected and 80,000 beds will be needed,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had told reporters in June.

However, weeks later, following a string of meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Sisodia said the coming weeks won’t be “as bleak as it looked as first week of June”.

In a departure from the usual politics between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hailed the role played by the Centre in the battle against the Coronavirus in the national capital. He dubbed the Centre’s support as “tremendous”.

Striking a note of cooperative administration, Sisodia said that Kejriwal believes that battle against Coronavirus is very big and no individual or agency can deal with it alone.