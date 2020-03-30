The total number of positive cases in India crossed the 1000-mark on Sunday touching 1024, including 27 fatalities, the Home Ministry directed all states and Union territories to allow transportation of essential and non-essential items during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the health ministry on Sunday, highlighted the role of co-morbidity in most deaths reported in the country and announced that the government had set up a toll free number under NIMHANS, for people dealing with mental health issues.

Spain has recorded a further 838 deaths in a record daily increase of fatalities. Tokyo has confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases, another record daily increase, as millions of people in and around Tokyo are urged to stay at home unless a trip outside is necessary.

The Guardian reports, the lockdown restrictions in the UK could remain in place for a “significant period”, as criticism mounted over the government’s testing of cases and ordering of ventilators under an EU scheme they did not participate in because of “communication problems”. Italy’s deputy health minister Pierpaolo Sileri has said he expects the country, which is globally the worst affected by Covid-19 and has now recorded more than 10,000 deaths, to hit its infection peak in no more than 10 days.

Domestic flights will resume in Hubei province, except in Wuhan, from Sunday midnight local time.