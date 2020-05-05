The Coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF) have climbed to 67 with the maximum cases registered from Delhi and Tripura.

The infections have been reported from BSF’s 126th Battalion deployed with the Delhi Police in Jama Masjid area for law and order duties and 138th Battalion at Ambassa in northern Tripura’s Dhalai District.

Thirteen fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from in Tripura taking the total active cases among the paramilitary personnel and their family in the state to 27. These include 10 personnel and three family members — wife and two children — of an infected trooper, a BSF spokesperson said.

Tripura’s Dhalai district headquarters Ambassa as “Red Zone” after many BSF troopers tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the eight districts of Tripura before Saturday categorised as green zones while the remaining two districts are classified as orange zones. Dhalai District Magistrate Brahmneet Kaur has also declared three containment zones, including the BSF battalion headquarters, in the district.

A total of 40 BSF troopers deployed in Delhi have so far been declared infected with Coronavirus. On Sunday, 25 fresh positive reports emerged. The 25 troopers belong to a company, comprising 94 personnel, of the BSF’s 126 Battalion deployed with the Delhi Police in Jama Masjid area.

Earlier on Monday, two floors of the Border Security Force Headquarters in Delhi were closed after a Head Constable working there was found COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

The BSF Headquarters is a few hundred metres far from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Headquarters, which was sealed on Sunday after a bus driver deputed there was found COVID-19 positive.

The offices on the first and second floors of the BSF Headquarter situated at Block 10 of the CGO Complex in south Delhi’s Lodhi Road area were closed as a precaution.

Meanwhile, 68 more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in Delhi have tested positive for novel Coronavirus taking the total cases in the paramilitary force to 127 across the country, including one death.

All the 68 jawans, who have tested positive for COVID-19, are attached to the CRPF 31st Battalion based in east Dehi’s Mayur Vihar. With this, the total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122.

Earlier, a 55-year-old CRPF personnel on March 28 died due to the deadly new virus in Delhi.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) — CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and NSG — have been frontline warriors in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.