A case of Covid 19 has been reported from Kairana town of Shamli district on Tuesday. The person who tested positive had returned from Dubai and was quarantined at his home.

Shortly after the report confirming the Coronavirus reached district administration from KGMU Lucknow on Tuesday morning, he was shifted to an isolation ward along with his four children, wife and parents.

This is the first case of Coronavirus in Saharanpur division. Confirming the case, Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur Sanjay Kumar appealed to the people to remain indoors and abide by the orders of the administration for their own interests.

The Commissioner said that the people should follow the lockdown and strict action would be taken against the violators in the form of registering cases against them and seizing their vehicles.

The entire administrative, police, and health machinery has become active after this case of Coronavirus came to light. The infected person had returned from Dubai on March 15. He was directed to remain at home even though he did not have any symptoms of Corona. But later he developed a fever and sore throat after which his sample was collected on March 20 and sent to KGMU for testing. The report of this test, however, was received on Tuesday morning.

Immediately a team of health department was rushed to his residence in Kairana and he was taken to an isolation ward along with his four children, wife and parents. Now the officials are trying to find out who all had come in his contact after his return. These people would also be put under the scanner. The possibility of the transfer of virus to others could not be denied.

Meanwhile, the borders of Kairana have been sealed to prevent the entry of vehicles. Also, the markets have been closed and police are trying to implement the lockdown strictly.