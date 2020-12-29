The Covid-infected Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday after suffering from some lung infection.

Trivendra tested positive for Coronavirus on 18 December and was under home isolation. The CM was getting fever daily and he was hospitalised at Doon Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday evening after developing some uneasiness.

The CM’s physician Dr. N.S Bisht said, “The health of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is fine. The fever is under control and the health of the Chief Minister is normal. There is a slight infection in his lungs.”

The doctors of Doon Hospital consulted experts at AIIMS-New Delhi on Sunday. Doctors of AIIMS advised for conducting some tests of Trivendra Rawat in New Delhi. Dhirendra Panwar, Officer in Special Duty to CM, said, “The health of Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat is stable. He has suffered minor infection on his lungs (5 percent). As a precautionary measure, the CM was moved to New Delhi.”