A coordination panel comprising senior leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra will look into various aspects of the National Population Register (NPR), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Addressing media in Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, where the budget session of the state legislature is underway, Thackeray also declined to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that he was thinking of quitting social media.

“Responsible leaders of the three parties will be part of it (coordination committee on NPR),” Thackeray said.

“I won’t let anyone snatch the right of any citizens of Maharashtra. I am very clear on this,” he said when asked about differences in the ruling alliance over the implementation of NPR in the state. On PM Modi’s announcement that he was thinking of quitting social media, Thackeray said, “He (Modi) is big brother. I won’t comment on it.”

The Bihar assembly on February 25 had passed a unanimous resolution against National Register for Citizens (NRC) in the state. The House also passed the resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in the 2010 format.

With this, Bihar has become the first NDA-ruled state to decide against the contentious NRC. So far only non-NDA/BJP ruled states such as Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh had passed a resolution against the CAA from the assembly. A total of six states have passed the resolution against NPR amid rising opposition to the contentious CAA.