Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Challenge of Covid-19 is an unparalleled one for our entire planet. The way to mitigate it is through a spirit of cooperation and collaboration. In that spirit #CoWINGlobalConclave is a wonderful forum that brings together several nations. Will address the conclave later today.”

The PM is about to address the CoWIN Global Conclave today that is expected to bring out further solutions towards winning over the pandemic situation. Modi will be delivering a “special message” at the conclave and to join it one has to register at the website nha.gov.in at 3 pm. The conclave comes in the wake of the apprehension of a third possible Covid wave.

PM Modi also sought to recall the contributions of a former cabinet minister, late Ram Vilas Paswan on the latter’s birth anniversary.

Modi tweeted, “Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered. ”