Convicted of rape and murder of eight-year-old, man gets death

A fast-track court has sentenced a man to capital punishment after convicting him in a case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in March last.

The court, in a record three months’ time pronounced its judgement on the crime. The chargesheet in the case was also filed in eight days of the incident.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Manraj Singh awarded death sentence to the accused Gautam Dohra of raping and killing the eight-year-old.

The judge, while ordering that the accused should be hanged till he dies, commented that the origin of men is from women, the act of the guilty is more reprehensible than that of animals.

“If girls cannot roam in the open, then what is the place for them? In the Indian culture, women are the core of religion, such crime with women is not acceptable in any religion and culture. Besides, in the Indian culture, girls have been described as powerful women for the creation of new power, but this criminal ended her life in her childhood,” the court observed.

Meanwhile, ADG Zone Kanpur announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team that led the prosecution of the criminal.

On March 25, 2023 an eight-year-old girl who was grazing cattle in a village under Ayana police station area was kidnapped by the accused. Taking her to the field, he first raped her.

Later, fearing that the victim might tell her relatives about the incident, the accused strangled the innocent to death. The body was found in the field the next day.

After this, the police interrogated the suspect while registering a case under murder, rape, POCSO Act.

Gautam Dohra, the accused in the case, confessed to the crime in the court.

Auriyya Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam said that the charge sheet in the case was filed in the court within eight days of the incident and verdict in a record three months.