SDM arrested in MP under POCSO for assault on tribal girls

Police have arrested a Sub-Divisonal Magistrate (SDM) and booked him under the POCSO Act on charges of molesting and sexually harassing minor tribal girls in a state government-run tribal hostel in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, the SDM, Sunil Kumar Jha, has been suspended following the incident.

Police said the report was filed by the hostel superintendent against the SDM.The report alleged that two tribal girls aged 11 and 13 complained to the hostel superintendent that the SDM touched them indecently and also made lewd conversation when he had come to the hostel on 9 July for a surprise inspection.

On the basis of that complaint, the police registered an FIR against Sunil Kumar Jha. He was arrested and produced in a court, which sent him to jail.