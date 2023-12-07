Contribute generously to Army welfare fund: Himachal CM

Dharamshala to host Govt’s ‘one year’ celebration: CM
The theme of the celebration will be 'Vyavastha Parivartan Ka Ek Saal', in which senior central Congress leaders will also participate.
The soldiers from the state have always served at the forefront to crush the enemy and have never been afraid of sacrificing their lives for the country.
Statesman News Service | Shimla | December 7, 2023 8:25 pm
He said that the youth of Himachal Pradesh has an important contribution to the Army and it was a matter of pride for the bravehearts of this small hill state who have been decorated with four Paramveer Chakras while valiantly protecting their motherland from external invasions.
The Chief Minister said that it was the responsibility of all of us to provide proper assistance to the families of these soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.
The state government is continuously making efforts for the rehabilitation and welfare of war victims and ex-servicemen, besides their families, he said.
Agnihotri emphasized the significance of religious sites like Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar, Dera Beas, Wagah border, and Jallianwala Bagh, frequented by people, especially from Una district
A sum of Rs 3.11 crore for the repair of 622 damaged cow sheds and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to 71 families, who lost their belongings in the disaster, was also disbursed by the Chief Minister.
