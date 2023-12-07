Contribute generously to Army welfare fund: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Thursday.

He said that the youth of Himachal Pradesh has an important contribution to the Army and it was a matter of pride for the bravehearts of this small hill state who have been decorated with four Paramveer Chakras while valiantly protecting their motherland from external invasions.

The soldiers from the state have always served at the forefront to crush the enemy and have never been afraid of sacrificing their lives for the country.

The Chief Minister said that it was the responsibility of all of us to provide proper assistance to the families of these soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The state government is continuously making efforts for the rehabilitation and welfare of war victims and ex-servicemen, besides their families, he said.