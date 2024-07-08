Seizures worth Rs 3.31 crore in Himachal after implementation of MCC for by-polls

Ahead of bypolls in three Assembly constituencies, Himachal Pradesh witnessed seizures worth Rs 3.31 crore after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A spokesman of the State Election Department said here on Monday that illicit liquor, cash, drugs, and jewellery worth around Rs 3.31 crore has been seized since the MCC came into force in the state in view of bye-elections to the three Assembly constituencies Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh on June 10.

He said both the police and the Excise Department seized 10,358 liters of illicit liquor amounting to Rs 14.12 lakh.

Apart from this, the Income Tax Department seized 3.13 kilograms of precious metals like gold, silver, etc. worth Rs 2.13 crore. The police and Income Tax Department have seized cash worth Rs 93.66 lakh.

To date, 1.06 kilograms of charas worth Rs.2.65 lakh, 19 grams of heroin amounting to Rs. 3.82 lakh, 4.59 grams of Smack amounting to Rs. 91,800, and 1.32 kilograms of Poppy husk worth Rs. 19,890 has been impounded by enforcement agencies, stated spokesperson of the State Election Department here on Monday.

He said the MCC Industries Department has imposed fines amounting to Rs. 2.67 lakh in 74 different cases under the Mining Act.