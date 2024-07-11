Himachal’s Una to generate 47 MW solar power in near future: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Thursday that Una will generate 47 MW solar power in the near future.

“The state government has dedicated the 32 MW Pekhubela solar power project in Una district, constructed in a record time of eight months at a cost of Rs 220 crore. Work has also commenced on the 10 MW solar power project in Kutlehar, with an estimated cost of Rs 67.82 crores,” he said while addressing a public gathering at Bhanjal in Una district.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for the 5 MW Bhanjal solar power project, expected to cost Rs 31 crore, and the state-of-art fisheries training centre at Deoli, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.17 crore in the Gagret Assembly constituency of Una district.

The Bhanjal solar power project is being commissioned by the HP Power Corporation Limited in 9 hectares of land. It would be completed in a period of eight months, he said, adding that this project would generate 10.54 million units of power every year, resulting in an annual revenue of Rs 3.82 crore to the state government.

He further said that 30,000 solar modules would be established in this project and the project would help in reducing 396 tonne carbon commission each year.

“With a view to protect the climate of the state, the government in its first budget set a target to make Himachal Pradesh a green state by 31 March 2026. The solar power projects would go a long way in achieving this and providing revenue to the state exchequer,” he said.

The state government was working tirelessly to realise its vision of making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state, he said, adding that Rs 300 crore had been allocated to the HRTC for purchasing electric buses and efforts were afoot to convert the entire fleet of the corporation with e-buses.

The state government was also providing Rs 800 crore grant to the HRTC annually, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the model code of conduct, which spanned for five months, had adverse impact on developmental works. However, in the near future, the government will take effective steps to accelerate the speed of development.

He also inspected the site of the modern training centre for fishermen at Deoli.

Local MLA Rakesh Kalia thanked the Chief Minister for laying the foundation stones of two major projects in the Gagret Assembly constituency. He also raised a few demands of the area with the Chief Minister.