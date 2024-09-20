Consumer Affairs Department organises several activities on Day 3 of Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, through its various subordinate offices, observed Day 3 of the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024, themed “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata,” on Friday.

It aims to generate widespread advocacy and participation, focusing on large-scale cleanliness drives to address challenging and neglected waste areas across the country.

Attached Office of DoCA NTH, Varanasi cleaned its office corridors, and Autonomous Body RRSL, Ahmedabad, and RRSL, Faridabad cleaned the pathway of the office premises. Moreover RRSL, Nagpur, and RRSL, Bangalore, and IILM, Ranchi cleaned office premises and office workspace like office tables and cupboards, etc.

The National Test House, Varanasi, on the occasion, hosted a slogan writing competition, encouraging creativity and collaboration among its officers and employees for the SHS Campaign. The initiative reflects the National Test House’s commitment to promoting employee involvement and creativity in the workplace.