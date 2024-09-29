DMRC participates in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is actively participating in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission by organising various activities across Metro Stations, residential colonies, construction sites, and depots.

DMRC employees, their family members, construction site workers among others participated in ‘shram daan’ at about 110 locations to support the ‘Jan Andolan’ movement for a cleaner India, a DMRC spokesperson said on Sunday.

A zero-waste street food fest was also organised at the Noida staff quarters.

Advertisement

Additionally, the DMRC has adopted 70 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) outside its premises for a cleaner environment near Metro stations, depots and residential colonies.

To mark the campaign, today, the DMRC also hosted a cultural programme, with live music performances by employees and residents of DMRC’s staff quarters.

The event emphasised the importance of community participation in cleanliness drives and fostered a sense of solidarity among participants.

Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD of DMRC, shared a video message across the metro network urging passengers to actively participate in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

He emphasised that this initiative aligns with DMRC’s commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, encouraging everyone to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment for future generations.

The Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign is being observed from September 17 to October 2 with focus to inspire voluntary ‘shram daan’ activities to instil a sense of collective responsibility for cleanliness among the citizens.

The 2024 theme for the “Swachhata hi Seva” campaign is “Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata”.

To encourage public participation, announcements are being made across all metro stations informing the passengers about the campaign so that they can actively engage in cleanliness activities, reinforcing the spirit of shared responsibility in keeping the metro and its surroundings clean.