Vice President urges farmers to expand their role

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday called up on the farmer community to expand their role into trading and marketing of farm products and in their value adding activities.

Addressing Jat Sammelan under the aegis of the Akhil Mewar Jat Sabha here, Dhankhar said, “I wish to advise you please don’t restrict yourself to farming, take benefit of cooperative movement, encourage your younger generation into extra agrarian activities, including marketing of your crops and other agro and dairy products.”

He also urged the farmers to utilise services being provided by the government agencies to update and upgrade on technological advancements.

The government has opened 730 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the country. The President suggested that every farmer should regularly visit these centres and keep themselves updated on all aspects of agriculture and the modern technologies.

The Vice President said, “I feel lack of awareness among agrarian communities about significance of their role, options and prospects.”

He added that he would always keep on working for generating awareness among the communities.

“Farmers should realise that they constitute the backbone in pursuing the task of realising PM Narendra Modi’s dream of Viksit Bharat. No one can undermine their role,,” Dhankhar asserted.