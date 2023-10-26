Connectivity steps should respect sovereignty of all nations: Jaishankar takes dig at China’s BRI

In a veiled criticism of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said such initiatives should not ignore core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

”To improve trade within the region, we need robust connectivity and infrastructure. Such initiatives should respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. The global South should not be saddled with unviable debt arising from opaque initiatives. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) could become prosperity enablers,” he said addressing the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

India has been opposing China’s BRI as its key project — China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — passes through the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. India also believes that the BRI has brought many countries in Asia and Africa under China’s debt trap.

Jaishankar emphasised the significance of the “centrality” of interests of Central Asian countries in overcoming the global challenges and called for “closer cooperation” among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

”Today when the world is facing challenges, looming economic recession, broken supply chains, food and energy insecurity, this calls for closer cooperation with the SCO, in this context, the centrality of the interests of Central Asian states plays a key role,” he said.

“India is keen to partner with the member states for sustainable, mutually beneficial and financially viable solutions. As we strive to improve trade within the region, we need robust connectivity and infrastructure. India has accorded utmost priority to these domains in its own developmental journey, at the same time connectivity initiatives should always respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” he underlined.

The foreign minister noted that India shares deep civilizational ties with the people of this region. The continuous movement of goods, ideas and people traversing the region has left indelible imprints on customs, traditions, language and cuisine in the region. These historical relationships should now create a template for greater economic cooperation.

Jaishankar arrived in Bishkek on Wednesday for the 22nd SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting. He also called on President Sadyr Zhaparov of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“Delighted to call on President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyz Republic.Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed cooperation in banking, energy, health and pharma, defense, agriculture and investments. Conveyed India’s support for the successful Kyrgyz Presidency of SCO Council of Heads of Government,” he said in a post.

Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev and discussed a range of issues.