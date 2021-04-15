Congress, on Ambedkar Jayanti, has unveiled the YouTube channel “INC TV”, the vision of its own digital media channel. The channel was unveiled by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

INC TV YouTube channel would be formally launched on April 24.

“In the era of muzzling of independent voices in the country, the ‘INC TV’ will start a small initiative for the freedom of speech and also in the era of ‘andh bhakti’ (blind faith), this channel will try to put things in the right perspective,” said Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala.

Congress unveiled the vision of the ‘INC TV’ which, according to the party, would adhere to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and would do journalism for service and not propaganda.

Party sources said that ‘INC TV’ would be the party’s media channel to disseminate news and also combat the propaganda against Congress.

Alleging a bias against Congress, the party believes that their side of the story is not presented properly by the mainstream media.

The Congress has been contemplating the launch of this YouTube channel for quite some time as the party in Kerala runs a TV channel—’Jaihind TV’ which was launched in 2007 by interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi—which the party says has got an immense response.

Congress insiders say that they have been at the receiving end from the media, especially from the electronic media and often the party is being criticised without any reason like the one when Palghar sadhus lynching took place where some TV channels tried to drag Sonia Gandhi into the controversy.

Though the party runs the ‘National Herald’ and ‘Navjivan’, they are operated by a trust called the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

