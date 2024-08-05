Congress targets MP CM over Sagar mishap

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh alleged on Monday that Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s action to remove Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari after the death of nine kids in a wall collapse in a temple on Sunday is a skewed decision and shows the BJP government’s insensitivity towards the children’s deaths.

MP Congress spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma claimed that SP Abhishek Tiwari has been officially on leave for the past 15 days and was not even present in Sagar on Sunday.

Sharma avered that still the CM ordered the removal of the official but did not take any action on the present in-charge SP of Sagar, Dr Sanjeev Uikey.

She also accused CM Dr Yadav of not being aware of facts and taking a wrong decision just on the basis of what the senior officials told him.

Dr Mohan Yadav is also the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Consequent to the mishap in the Hardaul Temple at Shahpur in Sagar on Sunday morning during a Bhagwat Katha event in which nine kids making clay Shivlings were killed after a wall of an adjoining old house collapsed on them, the CM had ordered the transfers of Sagar Collector Deepak Arya and SP Abhishek Tiwari while some other officials were suspended late night on Sunday.