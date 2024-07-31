Congress slams Anurag Thakur for using ‘obnoxious’ language against Rahul

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore, MLA (Theog, Himachal Pradesh), slammed former Union Minister and state MP Anurag Thakur for using obnoxious language against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

He said his (Anurag Thakur’s) frustration on not being made a minister is clearly visible. Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he said he is abusing Rahul Gandhi to please his masters.

“Earlier, Smriti Irani used to shine her politics by abusing the Gandhi family, now Anurag is doing the same,” he pointed out.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet in support of Anurag clearly shows that he indorses Anurag’s indecent language for the Congress leader. Congress will never accept this and strongly condemns the BJP and Anurag Thakur.

Rathore further said that the Modi Government at the Centre is frustrated with the growing popularity of the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and this is the reason why parts of Rahul Gandhi’s speeches in Parliament are being edited.

He said the way Rahul Gandhi is raising the voice of Dalits and backward classes, the BJP’s only agenda is to suppress his voice.

“Anurag Thakur is trying to gain cheap popularity by abusing Rahul Gandhi, which is not right for him. Instead of abusing the Leader of Opposition, he should raise his voice for the state’s interest and perform his duty for which the people have elected him,” Kuldeep Singh Rathore said.

“Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the country and belongs to a family whose contribution and sacrifices have been immense in the development of this country,” he said, adding that he has created history by doing padayatra in the country to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.

Rathore accused the Central government of promoting privatisation in the country and selling government assets. “Some of the capitalists are being given benefits. The gap between the rich and the poor is increasing in the country. BJP is trying unsuccessfully to divert people’s attention from rising inflation and unemployment in the country,” he said.

“BJP’s slogan of crossing 400 has flopped and now its countdown has begun. Neither the caste politics nor the polarization of the BJP will work,” he said, claiming that the country has now understood and even Lord Shri Ram has rejected them.