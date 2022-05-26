Congress releases booklet on Modi govt, ‘Eight years, eight bluffs’

As the Modi Government completed eight years in office, the Congress, on Thursday, released a ”report card” terming the BJP’s performance “eight years, eight bluffs”. In the ”report card”, Congress highlighted issues such as inflation, unemployment, economic mismanagement, and national security as ‘major failures’ of the government.

Congress leaders, Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken, released the booklet named ‘Aath saal, Aath chhal’ at a press conference stating that the “Acche din” promised by the BJP were nowhere in sight. Surjewala added that people were feeling the pinch now. “During the campaigns in 2014, Modi used to say that good days will come, but people are still waiting for it,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Maken said, “It is only the BJP and a few industrialists who have benefited from this government.”

Surjewala wondered why the incidents of communal violence were on the rise.

Further, the Congress alleged that inflation was at an all-time high and the economy was in shambles. “One after another, the BJP’s disastrous policies contributed to the severe fall of the Indian economy. What was once the fastest-growing economy, is now in turmoil, thanks to the BJP’s 8 years of misgovernance,” said Maken.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP Government was breaking all records in hoodwinking its own people. “First, by setting up petrol-diesel prices really high by increasing excise duty and then reducing it a bit to showcase itself as a pro-people government. Are these the ‘ache din’ you waited for so long?” the booklet asked.

Attacking the BJP over national security and questioning the Chinese intrusion at borders, Maken alleged, “Eight years of the BJP rule have seen continuous threats to the sovereignty and security of our country.”

“China continues to infiltrate our borders, and the PM remains silent. What happened to the PM’s 56-inch chest and laal ankh,” it asked.

The party also raised the issue of ex-servicemen and farmers. “Want to know just how much harm the last 8 years of BJP caused? Just ask our farmers. From land acquisition to the black farm laws to refusing MSP to literally crushing them to death – our annadatas faced maximum pain under the BJP rule.”