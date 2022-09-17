Landmark decisions under PM Modi’s leadership toward the empowerment of women

Addressing the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the need for a ‘change in mindset’ towards women.

Eight Years, Eight Schemes to Empower Women

Triple Talaq

In 2017, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court declared instant talaq or triple talaq unconstitutional, calling it against the teachings of Islam.

“Our Muslim daughters used to face a lot of trouble in going for studies because of being harassed on the streets. They have a sense of security now,” said PM Modi after the SC decision on the triple talaq

A Muslim woman said, “We had high hopes from Modi that he would ban triple talaq and give us the right to fight it. Muslim women can now take legal recourse if they are separated by triple talaq.”

9 crore+ free LPG

Under the Ujjwala Scheme, the government gives free gas connections to women from poor families. Under the scheme, one connection is given to one woman from a family. A subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder on the LPG connection was made available to each beneficiary of the Ujjwala Scheme.

Nirbhaya Scheme

Under the National Mission for Safety of Women in the Demand of Grant, the Union Budget-2022 sanctioned an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the Nirbhaya Fund for setting up of fast-track courts to ensure the safety of women in the country and to optimise the efficacy of the scheme. The allocation in the budget for the framework marks an increase of 11.11% from the amount allocated for the purpose in the Budget 2021-22 was Rs 180 crore.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

In 2015, Beti Bachao Beti, Padhao Scheme was launched by PM Modi in Haryana. The scheme ensures the survival, protection, and education of girls. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme aims to address the issues of the declining sex ratio over the past few years, create social awareness about the issue and enhance the efficiency of welfare services meant for girls.

Under this scheme, the construction of 122 lakh houses has been sanctioned, out of which, 65 lakh houses have been completed.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, the Central government is working on providing houses to the poor with an objective to provide a shed over the head of every Indian household. Apart from this, the Modi government’s scheme aims to make the poor of the country financially empowered.

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme

The Sukanya Samridhi Yojana is a scheme for girls up to 18 years of age. Earlier, the age limit under the scheme was 10 years. But, recently the current government has extended the age bar so that the beneficiaries could continue to benefit from the scheme till they reach adulthood.

The Sukanya is currently getting 7.6 percent interest (Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Interest rate) annually. This scheme has been operationalised by the Modi government to secure the future of the girl child below the age of 10 years from the financial crisis of the country.

Ladli Laxmi Scheme

This is yet another scheme started by the Central government for the benefit of the girl child. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to couples so that the birth of a girl child will be encouraged. Recently, PIB has written in its official tweet that it is being claimed in a YouTube video that a cash amount of Rs 1,60,000 is being given by the Central Government to all the daughters under the PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Sainik Schools

In order to ensure the participation of women in the Army, for the first time in the country’s 57-year history, the doors of Sainik Schools have been opened for female students.