Congress promises Purvanchal Ministry and dedicated budget if voted to power in Delhi

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party on Friday pledged to establish a separate Purvanchal Ministry with a dedicated budget if it regains power in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh stated, “When Congress returns to power in Delhi, a separate ministry with its own budget will be created to address the welfare of Purvanchalis, whose population is approximately 35 lakh in the city. These people have been treated as mere vote banks by the AAP and BJP without being provided basic amenities to lead a dignified life.”

Advertisement

Singh highlighted the dismal living conditions of residents from Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who are often forced to reside in unauthorized colonies. Sharing his personal observations during an election meeting in Sangam Vihar, he emphasized the need for substantial reforms.

Advertisement

“Kejriwal insulted Purvanchalis after securing their votes, stating they come to Delhi with a Rs 5 ticket and then avail of Rs 5 lakh worth of treatment. Similarly, BJP president JP Nadda disrespected them by comparing them to Bangladeshis,” Singh said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet echoed similar sentiments, noting that Purvanchalis have played a critical role in the development of Delhi and other states. However, she accused the BJP of demeaning them by equating them with Rohingyas and criticized the AAP government for mismanaging funds meant for Yamuna cleaning.

“Kejriwal has blamed them for Yamuna pollution while squandering Rs 7,000 crore in the name of cleaning the river. Congress is committed to establishing a sub-plan department focused on their education, healthcare, and overall welfare,” Shrinet added.

Pranab Jha urged Purvanchalis to vote judiciously in the Delhi elections, emphasizing their decisive influence on 20 Assembly segments and potential impact in 45 constituencies.

Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar, highlighted the Congress’s dedication to gender equality, stating, “On National Girl Child Day, it is important to recognize that Congress is the only party advocating equal rights for women across all fields, as it opposes discrimination in any form.”

Kumar expressed dismay at the treatment of Purvanchalis as “lesser humans,” reiterating the importance of equal opportunities for all in Delhi, which he referred to as “Dilli Desh Ka Dil” (Delhi is the heart of the nation).

“The upliftment of the poor is possible if taxpayers’ money is utilized effectively for development. However, the AAP and BJP have misused public funds for personal agendas. Congress is committed to holistic development, as demonstrated during its 15-year governance in Delhi,” Kumar concluded.