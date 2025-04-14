Devender Yadav pays homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Monday paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and vowed to uphold his ideals to provide social justice and equality to the marginalised sections of society.

The chief of the Congress’ Delhi unit paid floral tributes at the portrait of Ambedkar at the party office here.

Remembering Dr Ambedkar, Yadav said he stood for social justice and equality, worked tirelessly for the upliftment of Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, and fought against the atrocities against them, to bring them to the mainstream through education. “Dr Ambedkar, who was the architect of the Indian Constitution, which is considered as a sacred document the world over. He made provisions in the Constitution to wipe out the discrimination and injustice against the marginalised, to give them equal opportunity to come up in life with dignity and respect,” he said.

Yadav accused the BJP-led government of systematically trying to subvert the Constitution and implement the RSS agenda by diluting reservation for the marginalised sections of society, weakening all the Constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, and probe agencies like CBI, ED, IT.

He asserted that the Congress party and its leaders have always stood against the evil designs and misdeeds of the BJP and RSS.

He said that the recent Congress’ session in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad resolved to protect and uplift the SC/ST, OBC and other marginalised sections of society.