Gandhi and the Raj~II

We all know that failure of the Cripps Mission to offer any advance towards self rule and growing discontent among the people were the immediate factors leading to the Quit India Movement in 1942. But, there was a story behind the story. Gandhi had already had a change of heart in regard to the British Empire in the late 1930s. At that time he decided to wait till the heat of the battle webbed, instead of continuing his unconditional co-operation with the Raj. This is because, at this point, he thought that Britain was losing the war. It is significant that in September 1940, in his speech at the A.I.C.C. meeting, Gandhi said, “… the position today is such that if we do nothing, our very existence will be imperiled…” [CWG Vol. 73].

Thus, he clearly advised Congressmen to take an active position against the British India government rather than passively watching how they were dragged into the war. He expressed anger at Viceroy Linlithgow’s declaration that India was with Britain in the war. He questioned why he made such a declaration unilaterally. He [the Viceroy] could have at least ‘kept Congress out of it’. But, the Viceroy did not do so. Under the circumstances, he urged the Congress to make its opposition known; otherwise they would cease to exist.

The man who decided to assist the British Empire in the Boer war, and back home, in 1918, went on a drive for recruiting Indians as soldiers of the British army, was now steadfastly opposing Britain in the Second World War. He made his point more explicit when he said, in the same meeting, “I want them [the British] to win… But, I cannot bear that their rule over my country should be perpetuated and we forever remain under their protection. So, I shall not board their ship.’’ [CWG Vol.73 p. 11] He did not confine himself to statements only. He gave a call for action.

He said, “… We cannot become free by merely declaring our freedom. We can be free only when the British go out bag and baggage …” It is this transformation of attitude toward the British Empire that led to the Quit India movement. How did it happen? Did the war change the scenario? If it were so it could have taken place in the First World War. But, then his faith in the Empire’s benevolence seemed unshakable. The reason for this change can be traced to how he always wanted to relate himself to the authority. His observations in ‘Satyagraha in South Africa’ concerning the Boer war would be highly instructive here. He admitted that although justice was on the side of the Boers, he supported the British.

He explained why. He wrote, “authorities may not always be right, but so long as the subjects owe allegiance to a state, it is their clear duty… to accord their support to acts of the state.” There is the rub! As long as the British Empire held supreme power which seemed undefeatable, his subservience to it in India remained a subject’s allegiance to the authority. In the First World War, he had a firm conviction that the mighty empire would come out victorious and then grant freedom to India within the Empire.

From the 1940s, the entire situation started taking a new turn. Initially, the advance of the Axis Powers appeared to be inexorable and Gandhi’s faith in the British power no longer remained as unwavering as it was in the past. He openly started praising Hitler the moment he saw the tide of the war was moving in Hitler’s favour. From Wardha, Gandhi wrote to Amrita Kaur on 15 May 1940, “… I do not want to see the Allies defeated. But, I do not consider Hitler to be as bad as he is depicted. He is showing an ability that is amazing and he seems to be gaining victories without much bloodshed…” On 26 May 1940, he said in his letter to the Viceroy Linlithgow, “…assuming that things are as black as they appear to be for the Allied cause, is it not time to sue for peace for the sake of humanity?

I do not believe Herr Hitler as bad as he is portrayed. He might have been a friendly power as he may still be.” The climax was reached in his speech at the Gandhi Seva Sangh and Charkha Sangh on 22 June 1940. What he stated there was a paean to Hitler’s single minded devotion to destruction. He advised all to emulate, in their sadhana for ‘Ahimsa’, the faith and perseverance with which Hitler had perfected his weapons of destruction. Gandhi added that it commanded his admiration. He also said, “… That he [Hitler] uses them [weapons of destruction] as a monster is immaterial for our purpose.’’

Thus, it is evident that apart from the urge to revive Congress’ predominance in the current struggle against the Raj, Gandhi also began mulling over switching allegiance from the British to some other authorities as and when they would be found suitable. The most shocking aspect of this development was his no holds barred admiration for the most powerful. It was power that drove him to become a subject instead of a citizen. From this point of view, his non-violent agitations seemed to have strategised a method of peaceful coexistence of the British oppressor and the oppressed Indians.

(The writer is former Head of the Department of Political Science, Presidency College, Kolkata)