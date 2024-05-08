Priyanka Gandhi campaigns for brother Rahul in Raebareli

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held street meetings in villages of Bachhrawan Assembly constituency, the third day of her stay in the district to campaign for her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Raebareli.

While addressing the people in Maharajganj, she reacted to Prime Minister’s speech that Rahul Gandhi is not taking the name of Adani-Ambani.

“But I can say, my brother takes their name every day and every day we bring their truth in front of you,” she said.

Priyanka said that every day we tell you that they have nexus with big millionaires as all their loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore were waived off.

“Here in Uttar Pradesh where they have their government in the state and also at the Centre, farmers here are committing suicide for one lakh rupees loan. Not even a single rupee of loan has been waived off for them. Modi ji should answer this. In the last 10 years he has only deceived you. He has given all the wealth of this country to his millionaire friends. They have ports of the country, airports of the country, coal of the country, power generation plants and big institutions,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi is handling the responsibility of Rahul Gandhi election campaign. Priyanka Gandhi is in Rae Bareli since Monday and on the first and second day he held meetings with the officials.

Earlier, addressing the street meeting in Thulvasa during the tour on the third day, Priyanka Gandhi said that her mother was a continuous MP from here.

“Her health has been bad for the last few years, hence her visit here was less frequently. Rahul Gandhi is your candidate in this election. The entire BJP machinery is deployed against him. They expelled him from Parliament, threw him out of the house, but Rahul Gandhi did not bow down. Walked four thousand kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Then traveled from Manipur to Mumbai. This journey was a journey to understand your problems. Today the biggest problem is inflation and unemployment,” she said.