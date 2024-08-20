Congress MP Digvijaya Singh says he tested positive for Covid-19

Congress Rajya Sabha Member from Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh, 77, informed on Tuesday that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The former MP chief minister gave the information through his social media account saying his COVID-19 test report was positive. He said doctors have advised him rest for five days and so he would not be able to meet anyone during this period.

Digvijaya Singh had visited a family at Barodiya Naunagir village in the Khurrai tehsil of the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh at Rakshabandhan on Monday. He got a rakhi tied from the mother of a murdered Dalit man, Nitin Ahirwar alias Lalu and his mysteriously killed sister Anjana Ahirwar.

Now, all the people, including the family members, who have come in contact with Digvijaya Singh in the past three-four days, also stand the risk of exposure from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Singh had got a rakhi tied from Lalu’s mother on Rakshabandhan in 2023 too, before the state assembly polls in November 2023. Singh also announced to adopt the poor family to take care of the family members.

Lalu was murdered by some people of the upper caste in the village on 23 August 2023.

Some months after Lalu’s murder, his uncle Rajendra Ahirwar was murdered on 25 May 2024 over a dispute that arose during discussions between two groups to make peace in the murder of Lalu Ahirwar.

A day after Rajendra’s murder, his niece and Lalu Ahirwar’s real sister Anjana Ahirwar also died mysteriously after allegedly falling off from an ambulance in which she was coming from a hospital in Sagar carrying the body of her uncle Rajendra Ahirwar on 26 May 2024.

Politics had heated up extremely over the two murders and a mysterious death of three family members in a span of nine months.

The Congress and Digvijaya Singh had accused BJP MLA from Khurrai Bhupendra Singh and alleged that he had a direct role and allegedly gave patronage to the accused persons in the incidents.

Bhupendra Singh is the former Home Minister of MP and is very close to former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.