Kerala ambulance driver gets life imprisonment for rape of 19-year-old COVID patient

The Pathanamthitta Principal Sessions Court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient while she was being transported to a first-line treatment centre in 2020.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs.1.08 lakh on the convict, Noufal (29), a native of Panakkachira House in Kayamkulam.

The court, on Thursday, found Noufal, an ambulance driver, guilty of rape, kidnapping, and offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It also found him guilty under Sections 366, 376, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5A of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The incident took place on September 5, 2020, during the pandemic when the victim was being transported from Adoor to a Covid care centre in Pandalam.

After dropping off another patient at Kozhencherry, who was supposed to be dropped off before the survivor, Noufal diverted the vehicle to an isolated ground in Aranmula and sexually assaulted the woman. He apologized to her after the rape before dropping her at the care centre.

The incident came to light when the victim recounted the harrowing experience to medical personnel upon arriving at the treatment facility.