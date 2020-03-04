Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Delhi office is allegedly vandalised by four unidentified men while his staff was also abused on Tuesday evening, police said.

Chaudhary is a Member of Parliament from Berhampore. His private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit lodged a complaint in police. According to the complaint the four men entered the Congress leader’s office around 5.30 pm inquiring about him.

When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking with him over phone, police said.

The staff declined their request, after which the four men allegedly abused them and vandalised the office, they added.

Investigation into the matter was underway, said police.