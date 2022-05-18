Congress MLA Goghra tenders his resignation to Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot

Upset with an FIR lodged against him when he led a protest and locked the district officials in Dungarpur district yesterday over ‘land deed’ matters, a young Congress MLA of Dungarpur assembly constituency Ganesh Goghra today sent his resignation to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stating that his (Ghoghra) voice was curbed and public demands were not met by the local officials.

In his letter put up on social media, Ghohra, who is also the President of Rajasthan Youth Congress, said, “Despite I am an elected member of the ruling Congress government, an office-bearer of the Youth Congress, and entrusted with the liabilities, I feel that I am not been heard by the district administration, hence I put up my resignation to you”.

An FIR was filed by one Sanjay Sarpota against 50 people including MLA for allegedly locking the SDM, Tehsildar, and other employees for not issuing ‘land deed’ during a special program of the state government “Prashashan Gaon ke Sang” and mounting undue pressure at Surpur Panchayat Bhawan on May 17.

Meanwhile, in his report, the SDM also alleged that he and others were locked inside a room of panchayat bhawan and the protesters created hurdles in expediting official work. The police also started action on the FIR, a district official said on Wednesday.