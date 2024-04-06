Congress manifesto to eliminate any kind of inequality: Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh, while praising the ‘Nyay Patra’ released by the All India Congress Committee for the Lok Sabha elections, said that the manifesto is committed to eliminating any kind of inequality.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said: “Whatever the Congress says, it fulfils it at all costs. The manifesto is a promise of commitment to eliminating any kind of inequality in the country, which includes social, economic and political inequality. It will be implemented in letter and spirit when the All India Alliance government is formed at the centre.”

“The way injustice is being done to the people today, the leaders of political parties are being put in jails, the investigation agencies are being misused, all this is a big threat to the democracy of the country and Congress is fully committed to remove this threat,” she said.

The manifesto is a guarantee against the injustice happening in the country, she added.

The rising inflation and unemployment in the country have broken all previous records today, she said, adding that BJP had promised to provide employment to one crore people every year and deposit Rs 15 lakh in each person’s account, which has not been fulfilled till date.

Blaming the NDA government for having completely failed to control unemployment and inflation, she said that the Congress will take effective steps to solve this problem.