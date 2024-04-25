PM Modi is lying out of anger, people of the country are with them, claims Congress

Congress has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi and so, he was speaking lies about the opposition.

“Rahul Gandhi prepared Nyay Patra after taking out Nyay Yatra. The PM did not even read the Nyay Patra. When the king of a country lies, the country degrades. We are all talking about justice. What is wrong in this?” asked Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera here in a press conference on Thursday.

He alleged that the Prime Minister is scared of the Nyay Patra.

“If he( Modi) wins again, he will put all the opposition leaders in jail. Media will not be able to do its work. I can guarantee that whoever reads our Nyaya Patra will not vote for anyone else. We are struggling to save democracy but the PM is talking nonsense,” he said.

Congress spokesperson said that the PM himself has many brothers and sisters. ”The talk about Mangalsutra was also not decent. Ram is the source of our faith. We go to temples, mosques and everywhere and respect every culture. Lord Ram is not a subject of politics,” he said.

He said that if a Congress government is formed, the Old Pension Scheme will be brought.

However, Khera did not give any answer to a query on whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would be contesting elections in UP. He said that ”time is not over yet. If the party asks them to contest, they will fight.”