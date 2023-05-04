Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Congress leading in Shimla civic polls with 10 seats; counting on

Congress leading in Shimla civic polls with 10 seats; counting on

BJP has won four seats while CPI (M) winning a single seat. The AAP, a new entrant this time has failed to open any account so far.

Statesman News Service | SHIMLA | May 4, 2023 2:01 pm

Anirudh Singh Minister of Rural Development

As the counting of votes for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections is in progress for the 34 wards (seats), initial reports pouring in has Congress in the lead by winning 10 seats, followed by BJP 4 seats and CPI (M) winning single seat.

The AAP, a new entrant in the poll fray, has failed to open any account so far.

The main contest in various wards is between the BJP and the Congress as the latter is confident of wrestling the civic body from BJP this time.

The BJP had won the 2017 elections for the first time in 32 years.

As many as 102 candidates were in fray for the 34 wards.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Calcutta HC orders 2nd autopsy of slain BJP leader’s body
ED-IT joint raid on premises of MLA and PAC chairman of Bengal Assembly
BJP-Congress slugfest in MP over manifesto for Karnataka polls