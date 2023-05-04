Congress leading in Shimla civic polls with 10 seats; counting on

As the counting of votes for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections is in progress for the 34 wards (seats), initial reports pouring in has Congress in the lead by winning 10 seats, followed by BJP 4 seats and CPI (M) winning single seat.

The AAP, a new entrant in the poll fray, has failed to open any account so far.

The main contest in various wards is between the BJP and the Congress as the latter is confident of wrestling the civic body from BJP this time.

The BJP had won the 2017 elections for the first time in 32 years.

As many as 102 candidates were in fray for the 34 wards.