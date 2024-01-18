Congress leader accuses BJP of vitiating atmosphere of the country

Senior Congress leader in charge of J&K affairs Bharat Sinh Solanki said on Thursday that the BJP “vitiated” the democratic atmosphere and has bulldozed the democratic institutions in the country.

Addressing a rally in Doda town along with JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC Joint Secretary Manoj Yadav, Working President Raman Bhalla, AICC Coordinator Naresh Gupta, Solanki lashed out at the BJP for the politics of vendetta, hatred and communal division for vote bank politics.

Solanki said only Congress, along with other like-minded secular parties, can retrieve the social, political and democratic atmosphere in the country from the abyss and restore the atmosphere of peace, harmony, mutual co-existence and progress.

He told Congress workers to reach out to the masses and expose the people about the “diversionary politics of BJP” in the name of religion in order to escape from the failures to check unprecedented price rise and record unemployment in the country especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

He lauded the Congress workers commitment of fighting against BJP’s “communal, divisive and repressive” policies in Jammu & Kashmir and regretted that BJP has unilaterally snatched the status of statehood, rights to land and jobs besides being robbed of natural resources.

He said Rahul Gandhi is the hope of youth of the country who is boldly leading a light in the darkness of the atmosphere of hatred and divisiveness and vendetta politics in the country, never witnessed before and asked people to support Congress.

Addressing the rally, JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani said that BJP has punished the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The bureaucrats are not accountable and accessible to common people who have lost the right to represent and highlight their issues before any elected forum. Even the elderly and physically challenged are forced to protest for pension and unemployed are on roads.

Working President Raman Bhalla said that BJP has ruined the future of younger generations who are aghast over their politics and programmes. Religion is a matter of personal belief of every individual but for BJP it’s an agenda of vote bank politics.

AICC Joint Secretary Manoj Yadav said people are fed up with BJP while Congress is stronger at grassroots levels and asked the party workers to strengthen booth units to translate supporters into voters and foil the attempts of BJP to create wrong impressions at ground level.