Kejriwal accuses BJP of plotting to topple govts of Delhi, Punjab during his incarceration

Lashing out at the BJP for its alleged plot to topple the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Sunday that the saffron party has completely failed in its mission.

Addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators at his official residence here, Kejriwal said while, “They (the BJP) couldn’t topple the Delhi government, nor could they break our MLAs. They failed to dent the Punjab government. Their entire plan failed.”

This is the first meeting held by the AAP’s national convenor with senior party leaders MLAs after his release of from Tihar jail after getting an interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

During the meeting, the MLAs apprised the chief minister about the happenings during the last one-and-a-half months, the period of his incarceration. He was informed about the free services and development works being provided by the Delhi government to the people of the national capital.

On receipt of the feedback from the people of Delhi, Kejriwal was happy the MLAs did an excellent job in their respective areas in his absence.

His wife Sunita, AAP’s National General Secretary (Organization) Dr. Sandeep Pathak, MP Sanjay Singh; Delhi Cabinet Ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, party’s Lok Sabha candidates and all the MLAs were present during the meeting.

Addressing the party MLAs and other senior AAP leaders during the meeting, the chief minister said, “In Tihar Jail, I kept hearing about you all. I used to talk to the staff and security guards inside the jail. They gave me updates on every MLA. I was worried that my absence might disrupt our work, but you all have done a great job.”

Kejriwal said Sunita, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann used to meet him and he would inquire from them about the various works in Delhi.

He recalled, “Before my arrest, BJP members used to meet me. They told me that after my arrest, they would break our party, overthrow the government in Delhi, and take AAP MLAs and Bhagwant Mann with them by all means. But it turned out be the opposite. After my arrest, our party came together in a much stronger way,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister said the entire political narrative of the country was against the AAP but as the party members stood together they could not dent the party.

“The credit for this goes to you all. I have also come to know that they tried to contact you and break you in every possible manner. But you all stood firm,” Kejriwal told the party MLAs.

He also told his MLAs that as he has to go back to jail on June 2 they all should take care of the party again. “I have come out for 21 days and have to go back again on June 2. So, after that you people have to keep the party safe because I think only the Aam Aadmi Party can give the future to this country,” Kejriwal said.