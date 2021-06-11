The Jammu and Kashmir Congress (JKPCC) on Friday held a strong protest here and at various districts across the union territory (UT) against the unprecedented price spiral of essential commodities especially petrol, diesel and gas.

JKPCC President GA Mir led the protest in front of the divisional commissioner office at the Railway Station Road. Several Senior PCC functionaries, former ministers, legislators and corporators joined the protest.

Similar protests were held by the district units, frontal wings and other party units and senior leaders at different places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party leadership warned of massive protests once the covid situation improves.

They alleged that the Modi government was adamant to lower taxes on petrol, diesel and gas and has failed to control prices of all commodities.