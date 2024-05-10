“Congress has opened ‘jhooth ki factory’ in elections”, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked Congress and said that the party knows that they can’t compete with Modi on development and hence they have opened “jhooth ki factory” (factory’ of lies) in this election.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, PM Modi said that for him, serving the deprived and Adivasis is just like “serving” his own family.

“For me, serving the deprived and Adivasis is just like serving my own family. I don’t belong to a royal family like that of Congress, I come from a humble background. I have grown up in poverty. I can completely understand what sufferings feel like. I can understand your pain,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that Congress’ condition is like ‘chor machaye shor’ regarding the reservation.

“Congress knows that they can’t compete with Modi on development and hence they have opened a ‘factory’ of lies in this election… Regarding reservation, Congress’ condition is like ‘chor machaye shor’. Religion-based reservation is against the principle of Babasaheb Ambedkar. It’s like stabbing at the back of those who framed the Constitution, it’s a sin that can’t be measured,” he added.

He further said that the Congress party, in the name of minority welfare, wants to grab reservation benefits from SCs, STs, and OBCs for giving to Muslims.

“Ye maha aghadi, aarakshan ke maha bakshan ka maha abhiyaan chala rahi hai, whereas to protect the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC, Modi ‘aarakshan ke maha raksan ka maha yagya kar raha hai’. I have been challenging Congress for the last 17 days, I had asked them to give it in writing that they won’t cut the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC into pieces and give one piece to Muslims, but they aren’t replying. It is nothing but a cheap play of appeasement, of vote bank politics! Congress’s silence on my challenge shows they have a hidden agenda,” he said.

“I want to say it with utmost responsibility, be it SC, ST or OBC, ‘vanchit ka jo adhikaar hai, Modi uska chowkidar hai. Jab Modi jaisa chowkidaar ho, kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai jo aapka hak chheen sakta hai’,” he added.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar.

The PM extended his support to BJP candidate and Member of Parliament Heena Gavit. Gavit has been fielded against Gowaal Padavi.

Heena Vijaykumar Gavit of the BJP was the winning candidate from the Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament. The polling is being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by its ally Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) and Congress could only win four and one seats each.