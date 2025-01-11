Congress Govt in Himachal Pradesh reneging on its commitments : Jai Ram Thakur

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, said that the grand claims made by the state government leaders are proving to be baseless.

“Each of their claims only adds to the list of the government’s lies, making it evident that there is no coordination within the government. Thousands of trained unemployed individuals and candidates are asking whether the pending results will ever be released or if they will continue to wait indefinitely,” he said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the Congress state government spent crores of rupees to celebrate its faltering two years in office on December 11 in Bilaspur, wherein some leaders enthusiastically made lofty statements.

“One such claim was that all pending examination results of the Staff Selection Commission would be declared within a month. However, now that a month has passed, not a single result has been released as per their promises,” he added.

Thakur said, “I would like to ask whether these leaders make such statements merely to grab media headlines or are they habitual liars. Or is it that their opinions are not being heard, so they resort to making grand claims from public platforms?”

He added that the Congress party came to power by making false promises and now it is reneging on its commitments.

“They had promised to provide one lakh government jobs every year, but so far, this government has only been able to complete the recruitment processes started during our (previous BJP) tenure. Even after two years, they have not been able to announce the pending examination results.”

The Leader of the Opposition remarked that this government will be known not for giving jobs but for snatching them away. “They have abolished over 1.5 lakh vacant positions. Even the outsourced recruitments are being halted due to their incompetence, as the High Court has raised questions about the recruitment process of their outsourcing agencies.”

“The High Court had even questioned why companies selling phenyl were listed for outsourcing.This government cannot even pay the salaries of those already employed. Not only that, they have terminated employees appointed during our tenure. They had promised to bring a policy for outsourced employees, but now this government is neither able to formulate a policy nor provide employment,” he pointed out.

He further stated that the Chief Minister and the entire government are resorting to lies to buy time.

“If they cannot fulfill any promises made, their leaders should not make such promises in the first place. The reliance on lies to save their reputation will not last long. One by one, their claims are being exposed, and the public is laughing at their actions,” said Thakur.