CM announces to make Pangi as first natural farming Sub-Division of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced to make Pangi Sub-division as Himachal’s first natural farming sub-division and grant Rs 5 crore revolving fund for this purpose.

He made this announcement during the state-Level Himachal Day celebrations held on Tuesday, in the remote and picturesque Killar region of Pangi Valley in Chamba district.

A large number of people gathered at the helipad ground to witness and participate in the 78th Himachal Day celebration.

Conveying his greetings to the people of the state on this occasion, he paid tribute to the immense contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Dr YS Parmar, in securing statehood for the region.

While addressing the public gathering he also announced Rs 60 per kg minimum support price to naturally grown barley and set up a milk processing plant with 10 thousand capacities in Pangi area.

Sukhu said that the Udaipur-Killar road improvement is a top priority for the state government and the matter has been strongly taken up with the Union Government, resulting in the tender process nearing completion.

He directed the administrations of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts to complete all necessary formalities and expedite the road construction work. To strengthen power supply in the valley, he stated that the state government is working on various projects worth Rs 62 crore.

He said Rs 5 crore are being spent on laying an 11 KV line from Tindi to Shaur and announced Rs 45.50 crore for laying a 33 KV line from Thirot to Killar.

Taking into account the unique challenges of the region, he assured sufficient funds for the construction of Mahila Mandal Bhawans and declared that Sach will be given the status of Sub-Tehsil.

To improve transportation services, he announced 20 new bus permits for the valley, along with a 40 percent subsidy on bus purchases and a four-month exemption from road tax.

Further, the Chief Minister announced the opening of a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Pangi Valley and the development of the Civil Hospital in Killar into Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan.

He declared 50 percent waiver on registration fees for home stays and announced Rs 1.5 crore for the improvement of link roads in the valley.

The Chief Minister said that former PM Indira Gandhi shared a deep connection with the Pangi valley and was the first PM of the country to visit Pangi in 1984, after which the development of the region gained momentum.

He said, “This is a testament to the Congress government’s commitment for development of tribal areas.”

Sukhu also released an installment of Rs. 4,500 each to 1,926 women under the ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana’ covering the months of April, May, and June.

A total amount of Rs. 86.67 lakh was disbursed in three installments.

He announced that all remaining eligible women in Pangi Valley would be provided benefits under the scheme upon completion of the necessary formalities.

The Chief Minister said that to provide Rs. 1,500 per month to eligible women, the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana will also cover women who attain the age of 21 years between January 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026 as well as those working as domestic helpers.

The Chief Minister also honoured government employees for rendering outstanding services in the region.

The awardees include JBT teacher Devi Charan from GPS Phindpar, JBT teacher Surinder Kumar from GPS Kulal, surgeon Dr Vishal Sharma from Civil Hospital Killar, Principal Bhagwan Das Chauhan of GSSS Killar, Tehsildar of Pangi Shanta Kumar, Assistant Professor of Geography Dr. Promila Devi from Government College Pangi and SHO of Pangi Police Station Joginder Singh.

In addition, the Chief Minister felicitated the best-performing police stations in the state for the year 2024.

Bilaspur Sadar Police Station, BSL Colony Police Station in Mandi district and Damtal Police Station in Kangra district were honoured for excellence in crime control, investigation and overall performance. The Women Police Station in Una was also honoured as the best women’s police station in Himachal Pradesh.

He stated that the state government has made efforts to revive the economy by introducing changes in policies and laws, resulting in significant improvements in Himachal Pradesh’s financial condition.

The government has fulfilled six out of its ten guarantees and has taken several steps to strengthen the rural economy. The state government is offering minimum support price for milk, as well as for wheat, maize, and turmeric cultivated through natural farming.

A total of 1.58 lakh farmers practicing natural farming have been certified in the state.

Sukhu said that under the Agriculture Interest Subvention Scheme, a one-time settlement policy will be introduced this year through banks to benefit farmers whose land is on the verge of auction.

Under this policy, farmers will be able to repay agricultural loans of up to Rs. 3 lakh, with the state government paying 50 percent of the interest. He added that the MSP for milk has been increased, and the government is now purchasing cow milk at Rs 51 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 61 per litre.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by 31 March, 2026. “Efforts are being made to promote electric vehicles and harness renewable energy.

In tribal areas, residents will be given a 5 percent interest subsidy for setting up solar energy plants ranging from 250 kilowatts to one megawatt. I urge the people of Pangi valley to take advantage of this initiative,” he added.

The chief Minister further said that the government is linking environmental conservation with employment generation.

A budget provision of Rs 100 crore has been made under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, which will allow women and youth to earn livelihoods while protecting forests.

Under this scheme, each group will receive Rs 6.40 lakh over a period of five years.