Himachal recognised for Aadhaar enrolment of children and adoption of Aadhaar-based authentication

In recognition of its leading position among all the states, Himachal Pradesh has been awarded for achieving the highest Aadhaar enrolment rate for children and for fostering technical expertise to promote widespread adoption of Aadhaar-based authentication.

These awards were received by Dr Nipun Jindal, Director of the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, during the “Aadhaar Samvaad” event organised by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in New Delhi recently.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presented awards by the Principal Adviser to the Chief Minister (Innovation, Digital Technologies and Governance), Gokul Butail, here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that this national recognition underscores Himachal Pradesh’s steadfast commitment to ensuring universal Aadhaar coverage, with a strong emphasis on its youngest population.

The Department of Digital Technologies and Governance has played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone through a comprehensive and innovative strategy. This national recognition not only highlights Himachal Pradesh’s steadfast commitment to achieving universal Aadhaar coverage, with a strong emphasis on its child population, but also celebrates its exceptional achievement in enrolling the youngest demographic, he added.

The state has attained an impressive Aadhaar coverage of 64% among children below the age of 5 years, which is the highest in the entire nation.

Sukhu said that the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance organised special Aadhaar enrolment camps across schools statewide, ensuring maximum outreach to schoolgoing children. Robust and proactive coordination with district administrations and educational institutions facilitated these drives. Complementary awareness campaigns educated communities about the benefits of child Aadhaar enrolment, supported by dedicated on-ground teams assisting citizens with the process, he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the outstanding performance of the department and directed to further enhance citizen convenience by making more services accessible online through the effective use of digital technology. This directive reflects the state’s commitment to leveraging its digital infrastructure for the betterment of its citizens.

Sukhu said that this national accolade is a testament to the vision, dedication, and effective implementation strategies of the Himachal Pradesh government and the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

The state’s innovative approach, particularly the integration of Aadhaar enrolment at birth, serves as a commendable model for other states striving for universal Aadhaar coverage. Himachal Pradesh has not only achieved a remarkable milestone in child Aadhaar enrolment but has also reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging digital technology to improve the lives of all its residents from their very first moments.

Gokul Butail said that a key element of this success has been the proactive integration of Aadhaar enrolment at the point of birth.

Through a strategic initiative, every delivery point in the health department across Himachal Pradesh has been meticulously linked with a designated, nearby Aadhaar operator. These operators regularly visit the institutions, providing a seamless and convenient opportunity for parents to register their newborn babies for Aadhaar immediately after birth, within the healthcare facility itself. This eliminates logistical barriers and has significantly boosted enrolment rates by capturing children at their earliest stage.

Butail also presented the annual report card for 2024-25, prepared by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the department for bringing about a digital revolution, particularly initiatives like Himparivar, which are significantly improving welfare and the social scenario in the state.