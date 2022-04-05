Congress to fight 2023 MP polls under Kamal Nath’s leadership

Madhya Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will remain the state Congress President and the party will contest the 2023 Assembly elections under his leadership, it was unanimously decided at a party meeting on Monday evening.

Sources in the party said that during the two-hour-long meeting, Congress leaders discussed various issues and unanimously decided that they should hold such meetings at least twice in month, which all senior leaders should present.

During the discussion, senior Congress leaders expressed their views on how to take on Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government and sources said that the party has decided to continue its campaign to expose the state government, by highlighting corruption, unemployment, issues related with tribal community and inflation etc.

“Meeting ended with good note and all leaders have unanimously decided to follow Kamal Nath’s instructions. The presence of all senior leaders under one roof is an ample proof that they are ready to take on the BJP in the next assembly polls,” said a senior Congress leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The meeting, which held at Kamal Nath’s residence at Shyamla Hills in Bhopal, was attended by senior party leaders including Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachouri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Kantilal Bhruia and more.

Apart from these senior leaders, Kamal Nath’s cabinet colleagues during his 18-month- old government such as Tarun Bhanot, Priyabrat Singh, Kamleshwar Patel, Vijaylaxmi Sadhi, Lakhan Singh, Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma, N.P. Prajapati and many others were also present in the meeting, sources told IANS.

It was after a long time all senior Congress leaders assembled for meeting.