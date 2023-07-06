Congress discusses preparedness for Assembly polls in Rajasthan

Top Congress leaders on Thursday held discussions with senior party leaders from Rajasthan on the party’s preparedness for the coming Assembly elections in the state.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Organisation K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Sachin Pilot, and other senior leaders attended the meeting held at the AICC headquarter.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is recovering from fractures in both his toes, attended the meeting virtually.

The meeting is also understood to have discussed ways to unite various party factions in the wake of the ongoing tussle between Gehlot and Pilot.

Kharge posted a video of the meeting on his Twitter account and said Rajasthan was on the path of progress due to the Congress government’s schemes of inclusive development and public welfare “which reached every household”.

Emerging from the meeting, Pilot and Venugopal said the party would fight the elections together and exuded confidence that it would retain power in the state.

“Every section of Rajasthan — farmers, labourers, youth, women —is expressing faith in the Congress party,” Mallikarjun said.

“We will take care of everyone’s aspirations. Both the present and future of Rajasthan are safe in the hands of Congress. History will change this time,” he said, referring to the revolving door trend of the incumbent party being voted out of power in the state.