NC holds Working Group meeting to formulate strategy for Assembly polls

The two-day long Working Group (WG) meeting of the National Conference (NC) began in Srinagar on Wednesday to formulate strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting of the WG is being held under the chairmanship of the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah. The party vice president Omar Abdullah was also present in the meeting.

“The discussions held during the meeting are sure to pave the way for a strong and united front as the National Conference gears up for the upcoming electoral battle. The commitment and dedication of the working group members present at the meeting exemplified the unwavering resolve to uphold the values and principles that the National Conference stands for,” read the statement issued after today’s meeting.

The WG members unanimously affirmed J&K National Conference’s unwavering commitment to serving the people of J&K and restoration of their abridged rights.

The WG members also pledged to conquer any challenges with Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah leading the way, said a party spokesman.