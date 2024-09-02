Congress delegation meets Delhi LG to discuss mayoral polls

A delegation of the Delhi Congress under the leadership of its president Devender Yadav met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena here on Monday and raised the issue of mayoral election.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the LG alleging that the Mayor Shelly Oberoi has been continuing in her post since April 2024 without holding elections as her term had ended on 31st March 2024.

Yadav said that according to the provisions of the MCD Act (Section-35), it was the turn of a Scheduled Caste member to become the Mayor, but the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has not held the elections, depriving an SC candidate of the right to become the Mayor.

“However, the incumbent Mayor continues to illegally occupy the position till date, and therefore all the decisions taken by her after March 31, 2024 would be illegal and challengeable in the court”, he added.

The Congress delegation pointed out that the Constitution of India grants protection to save the rights of SC/ST, and sought the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor in the appointment of a new mayor from the Scheduled Caste community without any further delay and also to ensure that the provisions of the law are not set aside for political gain by any party.

While talking to the media after meeting LG, Yadav said that the LG has promised the delegation to take an apt decision very soon. As it was a serious matter, the LG assured that no injustice would be done to the SC/ST community in the election of the new Mayor.