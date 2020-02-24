Congress on Monday criticised the US President Donald Trump for not mentioning Mahatma Gandhi in the visitor book of Sabarmati Ashram and instead praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the visitor book at Sabarmati Ashram, Trump wrote, “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi – Thank You for this wonderful visit.”

Taking it to Twitter, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “This is a snapshot of the note that someone sent. It ostensibly is Donald Trump’s note at Sabarmati. No mention of the Great Mahatama. Does he even know who Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was?”

He further praised former US President Barack Obama by tagging a thank you note that he had written during his visit to India.

“And this is what Barack Obama says about the Great Mahatma possibly at Rajghat or Sabarmati. The distinction cannot be more stark,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also criticised Trump’s act by saying, “Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth. Messrs Modi and Trump doing their best to prove Einstein right in a way he didn’t intend — by erasing the Mahatma from his abode!”

Earlier in the day, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on the first day of his visit to India.

US President and the First lady also garlanded an image of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.

From Sabarmati Ashram, Trump and the first lady left for the Motera Stadium for an inaugural ceremony for the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Later, the Trumps visited the heritage, Taj Mahal, in Agra where they were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.