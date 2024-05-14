Kashi will pave the way for ‘Fir ek bar Modi sarkar’: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday exuded confidence that Kashi will pave the way for “Phir ek bar Modi sarkar” (Modi government once again).

Addressing the BJP workers’ conference at the Rudraksh Convention Centre here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said that each individual in Kashi was keen to extend a warm welcome to their Member of Parliament and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added, “Every global citizen, who values democracy and cares for the welfare of humanity, closely followed the roadshow and nomination proceedings. The enthusiasm and warmth shown by the people of Kashi during the Prime Minister’s nomination and visit on Monday have deeply touched the nation and the world. As the leader of the world’s largest democracy, Prime Minister Modi has tirelessly served for a decade with utmost dedication.”

The CM stated, “Kashi must strive to set new benchmarks, as the PM’s connection with the people of Kashi, both as their elected representative and as a guide to the party members, serves as an inspiration.”

Yogi emphasised that as one of the world’s most esteemed politicians, PM Modi has elevated India’s global standing, reinforced security measures, provided a lasting solution to the challenges of terrorism and Naxalism, introduced innovative development paradigms, and initiated a fresh array of welfare schemes aimed at the underprivileged.

Yogi said, “PM Modi has made an unparalleled contribution to enhancing and respecting faith for the first time in independent India. Under PM Modi’s stewardship, New India is progressing towards self-reliance and emerging as a stronger nation. The world observed his nomination in Kashi with keen interest and astonishment.”

He further noted that Kashi is forging a fresh identity, exemplifying the transformations of the past decade evident in the emergence of a new Kashi. The city has garnered global attention by successfully hosting numerous national and international summits. The New Kashi offers everything, he stated.

Yogi highlighted how, as a guiding force for both the government and the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed the mantra of ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the crisis, BJP organisations and workers were seen actively serving the public on the streets.

The Chief Minister emphasised the significance of the Prime Minister filing his nomination from Kashi for the third time. “The ongoing campaign of cultural resurgence in the country over the last decade finds renewed inspiration in your nomination from Kashi. It’s a matter of great honour, not just for Uttar Pradesh, but for all our countrymen and their faith,” he stated.

He continued, “With your nomination, Kashi, Uttar Pradesh, and indeed the entire nation would rally strongly behind the call of ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar.’ Every citizen and every segment of Kashi is deeply connected to this movement. With a determination to put an end to the negative politics of rumours, societal misguidance, and the divisive strategies of the opposition, the entire nation will, under the adept leadership of Narendra Modi, secure a resounding majority for the government for the third time, with Kashi leading the way.”