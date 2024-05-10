Congress candidate courts controversy in MP

Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, Kantilal Bhuria, courted controversy during his speech at an election rally when he said that his party has promised Rs one lakh per year to women of poor families and if a man has two wives, then each wife would get Rs one lakh.

The BJP strongly objected to Bhuria’s statement and urged the Election Commission of India to take action against the Congress candidate.

Bhuria (73) made the claim at a poll rally at Sailana on 9 May. He said that the Congress has included the ‘Mahalaxmi Yojana’ in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

Bhuria said that women of poor families would be provided financial aid of Rs one lakh per annum under the scheme. He went on to claim that if a man has two wives, then both the women would be eligible to get Rs one lakh each.

The ruling BJP accused Bhuria and the Congress of disrespecting women. BJP state media in-charge Ashish Agarwal said today that Kantilal Bhuria has insulted the majority Hindu population through his statement.

BJP Rajya Sabha Member from MP, Maya Naroliya alleged that Congress leaders were giving statements that insulted women. She said that the women voters would give a befitting reply to the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Ratlam is a seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). Kantilal Bhuria is up against BJP candidate Anita Chauhan, wife of Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan.

The voting would be held in the fourth phase on 13 May.