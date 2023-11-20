Congress calls ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’ obscene play to hide graft under LDF

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Monday alleged that the LDF Government’s public outreach programme ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’ is an obscene play to hide the government’s corruption.

Speaking to media persons in Kottayam, Satheesan said the chief minister and ministers who interact with the civic leaders at the programme don’t hear the people, they have become “Akasavani” in front of the people.

It was said the chief minister and the ministers will reach out to the people through the Nava Kerala Sadas. However, they are meeting only civic leaders, leaving the people in the lurch, Satheesan said.

Advertisement

Satheesan alleged that the chief minister is under the impression that what is going on in Kerala is a monarchy system of rule.

Coming out against the failure on the part of the government in resolving the grievances raised in the complaints submitted by the people earlier, Satheesan said the government was not able to resolve the issues raised in the complaints received in the taluk level adalats held from May 2 to June 4, which were attended by ministers too.”

The government has not yet officially announced that at least one of the tens of thousands of complaints received at the adalats has been resolved,” the senior Congress leader said complaints that were filed five months ago, are again being filed now, he added.

He alleged that the chief minister and ministers are campaigning for the election at the expense of the taxpayers’ money. “It is enough to sit in Thiruvananthapuram and govern well to solve people’s problems. Even though a farmer committed suicide as he didn’t get remuneration for the paddy procured from him, no action was taken to make paddy procurement effective,” he said.

Stating that it is not a period of royalty in Kerala, Satheesan said the chief minister is under the impression that Kerala was under monarchy. He forgot that he has come to power through a democratic process.

He said the corruption and incompetence of the government was affecting people’s lives. People were angry and began to raise their voice against this government. The government is going through an unprecedented fiscal crisis. All the health and education projects have been derailed. Institutions including KSRTC, KSEB, Supplyco, Transport Development Corporation and Building Workers’ Welfare Fund have collapsed,” Satheesan alleged.

“Petitions will now be accepted three hours before the Navakerala Sadas begins, with separate counters for senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and women,” the CM said in Payyannur.